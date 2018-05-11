KSAT Weather: Mother's Day weather forecast

SAN ANTONIO - Spring has sprung, but the current weather pattern in South Texas is very summer-like, just not as hot. It looks to stick around for at least the next few days.

Friday’s forecast

Remember Thursday? How about Wednesday? Or maybe even Tuesday? If so, you know what’s in store for Friday’s weather.

A shallow layer of morning clouds will burn away quickly leaving us with afternoon sun. Our high temperature will remain in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Mother’s Day weekend

Not much will change through Mother’s Day. Temperatures near 90, morning clouds and afternoon sun will continue in South Texas.

Hurricane Preparedness Week: How long is hurricane season?

We’re coming up on the beginning of hurricane season. The first day of the Atlantic season is June 1, but we do occasionally see something develop prior to that date. We then wait until Nov. 30 before reaching the end of the season.

In the wake of a very destructive season in 2017, many wonder what 2018 will hold. While some forecasts have indicated that the season will be more active than normal, that has no bearing on where storms strike. An active season has little impact as long as the storms don’t hit land. But even a below average season can be bad if numerous storms make landfall.

As always, it’s just important to remain prepared and up-to-date on tropical weather information.

