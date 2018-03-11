KSAT Weather: Much cooler on Sunday; spring break forecast

SAN ANTONIO - A cold front on Sunday morning will wipe away the humidity and warmth, bringing in much more pleasant conditions as we start spring break week.



Sunday’s forecast



The morning will begin in the 60s, but a cold front will move through mid-morning. We’ll hit our high temperature near 70 degrees during the late morning just before the cooler air slides in.



For the remainder of the day, we’ll be in the 60s, but mostly cloudy skies will stick around. It will also be a bit breezy in the wake of the cold front.



Monday’s forecast



Monday will be even cooler, with a high only in the low 60s. Around dawn, however, we’ll be in the 40s. Some morning clouds are expected to give way to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. This will be the start of some great weather for spring break.



Spring break forecast



Overall, the spring break forecast is looking fantastic. The sunny and cool conditions should stick around through mid-week before a gradual rise in temperatures and cloud cover by the end of the week. There is not a significant chance of rain anytime during the week.

