KSAT Weather: New Year's Eve forecast

SAN ANTONIO - Count yourself lucky if you saw the sun on Saturday as many folks still held onto the clouds. These clouds will remain with us for another stretch of gray and cold weather.

Sunday Morning

It’ll be a frigid trip to your Sunday services with temperatures in the low 40s for the morning and a steady north wind.

Clouds will also blanket the area and some patches of drizzle may pop up as well. Dress warmly!

Preparing for the Celebration

Weather conditions don’t improve during the afternoon.

As we start preparing for the SA 300 New Year’s Eve Celebration, temperatures will be near 40 degrees.

Clouds and the chance for some drizzle will remain. Also, the wind with continue to blow making feel as though it’s below freezing.

Celebration Time

The downhill trend continues. By 8 P.M., we’re in the mid-30s, and by midnight, we’re near freezing. With the stout north wind, it will feel like it’s in the teens. Bitterly, bitterly cold.

Starting 2018

During the first few hours of the new year, the temperatures will dip below freezing. Combined with a continued chance of drizzle, this could lead to some light freezing drizzle and sleet scattered across the area during the morning hours on Monday. Impacts should remain fairly minor due to the light nature of the precipitation.

Monday will hold temperatures in the 30s all day. Have a safe and Happy New Year!​

