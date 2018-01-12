KSAT Weather: Picture-perfect weekend on its way

SAN ANTONIO - After a blustery day on Thursday, Friday kicks off a stretch of beautiful weather that will last through the entire weekend.

Wrapping up the week

Temperatures on Friday will start in the mid-30s in the metro area, but parts of the Hill Country will see a brief freeze.

Unlike the past couple of days, we’ll get a glimpse of the sunrise, with clear skies lasting all day.

By lunch, temperatures will be in the 50s, and the afternoon high will be near the 60-degree mark.

Friday night forecast

Friday night will be calm and cold with temperatures in the 40s. You’re going to want that jacket for dinner tonight. By Saturday morning, we’ll bottom out at just below freezing.

Saturday and Sunday

We get a little cooler as the weekend progresses, with temperatures in the 50s for Saturday and Sunday. Morning freezes will be widespread, but sunshine will rule the skies.

MLK Day

Schoolchildren will get another day off as the Martin Luther King Jr. Day festivities get underway. Clouds will be increasing throughout the day, but rain should stay out of the picture. Daytime temperatures will remain in the 50s, but, by night, changes will start moving into the area.

