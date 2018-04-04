KSAT Weather: Pleasant for Wednesday, another rain chance Friday

SAN ANTONIO - A few showers and storms popped up around the area Tuesday night, but a lot of areas missed out on the rainfall. We’ve got another chance for rain coming up late Friday.

Wednesday’s forecast

We’re changing up the weather in a big way for Wednesday.

Tuesday night’s cold front brought in some cooler air. Wednesday’s high will only be near 70 degrees after a morning in the 50s. Humidity levels are also substantially lower now.

Winds will be blowing from the north, becoming gusty at times. A few clouds will float by throughout the day, but expect to see a fair amount of sun as well.

Thursday’s forecast

Thursday will be similar to Wednesday, but the temperatures will be a few degrees warmer. Look for a high in the upper 70s with humidity increasing late in the day.

Friday’s rain chances

Mostly cloudy skies will be in place for Friday with a high in the low 80s. A cold front will move through Friday night, which will bring another slight chance of rain. We will not see widespread activity like what we saw last week, but a few showers and storms may pop up. Any storms that do form have the potential of being severe.

We’ll continue to monitor this situation and update the forecast accordingly.

