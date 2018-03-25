KSAT Weather: Rain chances coming up for middle of next week

SAN ANTONIO - A few warm days lie ahead of us, but the ingredients will start coming together by the middle of the week to give us some good rain chances.

Sunday’s forecast

We’re in for another day of some morning clouds with a bit of clearing later in the day. During the late afternoon and evening, an isolated pop-up shower or storm is possible, but this is mainly for the Hill Country.

Temperatures will start mild – in the 60s – before reaching the low 80s again by the afternoon. We’ll still be in the thick of the humidity as the southerly breeze continues.

Monday’s forecast

Monday brings more of the same.

Morning clouds with some afternoon clearing and a high in the 80s. The chance for rain will be low again, but by Tuesday we’ll see that chance go up.

Tuesday and Wednesday’s rain chances

The rain chances finally arrive by Tuesday. As of now, some scattered showers are possible especially later in the day and overnight. By early Wednesday morning, thunderstorms may start to mix in.

Rain chances continue on Wednesday morning, but a cold front blows through later in the day. Thursday is forecast to be a beautiful day with sun and 70s.

