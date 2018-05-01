KSAT Weather: Rain chances increase through week's end

SAN ANTONIO - The humidity has brought a steamy and sticky feel to South Texas, and it will help fuel increasing rain chances for the rest of the week.

Wednesday: Slight chance west of SA

Wednesday will be very similar to Tuesday with a muggy and mild day on tap. Highs will reach the mid-80s in San Antonio, with 90s along the border.

We’ll have a cloudy start to the day with peeks of sunshine throughout the afternoon. Any sun combined with the high humidity will make it feel very steamy.

While the most notable activity will just be a few sprinkles here and there, a slight chance of storms does exist west of San Antonio. Unfortunately, the ingredients don’t look very favorable for any meaningful rain in the San Antonio metro area.

One or two storms could develop over the far-western Hill Country or along the border. Any storms that do develop will need to be monitored for severe weather.

Thursday: Isolated storms mainly west of SA

More of the mostly cloudy, muggy and mild weather is in the forecast for Thursday, but once again there is a chance of rain. This time, the odds shift slightly further east.

The highest odds of development will mainly be west of I-35, but San Antonio could get in on a storm or two if we’re lucky.

As with Wednesday, if something develops it could be on the strong side.

Friday: Scattered rain and storms

Wednesday and Thursday feel like teases to San Antonio because Friday is the focus. Conditions become more favorable for widespread rain and even the potential for some good soaking rain. Some of this could last through Saturday morning.

