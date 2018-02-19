KSAT Weather: Rain chances for San Antonio on the rise this week

Drizzly and gloomy weather have been the norm lately, but we’re actually going to turn the drizzle into a meaningful chance of rain during the week ahead.



Monday’s forecast



The morning begins just as the last few have -- cloudy and drizzly. We’ll also see temperatures sitting in the mid-60s.



Don’t be fooled, though. The afternoon high will be near 80 degrees as the sunshine makes intermittent appearances toward the end of the day.



The air will also remain humid as a staunch south wind blows at around 10 to 20 mph. This added moisture in the air will aid in giving us a 20 percent chance of an isolated thundershower throughout the day.



Monday night forecast



The chance for rain increases to around 40 percent overnight Monday night. Humidity will definitely be in place, and overnight lows will reach only the mid-60s again.



Tuesday through Wednesday



Rain chances continue to increase into Tuesday and Wednesday as the ingredients come together for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms.



During the morning hours on Tuesday, the rain showers will become more numerous. This could make for a bit of a messy commute on Tuesday morning.



A cold front comes through on Wednesday which continues the potential for rain, but also ushers in some cooler air for Thursday.





