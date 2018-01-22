KSAT Weather: Rain is gone, sun is here for Monday

SAN ANTONIO - After multiple days of gloom and drizzle, a cold front that moved through last night has saved the day. The sun is here for the coming days and the air will be comfortable and dry.

Monday weather = A+



Back to school and work, and how better to start than with a sunny and inspiring day. We’ll start crisp—in the 40s, but by afternoon the sun warms us to the mid-60s.



You’ll probably want the jacket for the morning, but by afternoon it will feel pretty comfortable thanks to the brilliant sunshine.



A slight breeze will be around all day from the north. Pack all of this together, and Monday has a top-notch forecast.



Tuesday & Wednesday: repeat?



Tuesday and Wednesday will be much of the same story. Crisp mornings in the 30s will lead to comfortable afternoons in the 60s with mostly sunny skies.



The rest of the week



As we move closer to the end of the week, clouds will begin to increase, but freezing temperatures continue to stay away.

