KSAT Weather: Relief from the heat is on its way

SAN ANTONIO - Thursday was the hottest day so far this year in San Antonio, with a high temperature of 95 degrees.

A slight change in the weather pattern this weekend will knock a few degrees off the thermometer, and it will also become more humid.

Friday: Hot and sunny

We’re looking at another sunny day with highs in the mid-90s in San Antonio and near 100 degrees again along the border.

Relief is coming, just not for Friday.

Weekend: Slightly cooler, more humid

The ridge of high pressure that’s been cooking us will erode slightly as we hit the weekend. High temperatures will return to near average – around 90 degrees.

We’re going to trade the big-time heat for some added humidity. This will allow for some morning clouds to develop, but the afternoons will still have plenty of sunshine.

Our weather pattern will be somewhat ill-defined on Sunday, and we could see a pop-up storm or two. Chances of this are extremely low, however.

It’ll still be warm, but any relief helps.

Starting the week

As we start next week, the near-average temperatures are forecast to continue, and the humidity will remain.

