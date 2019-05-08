Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Bandera, Kerr, Real counties

SAN ANTONIO - A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 6:30 a.m. for Bandera, Kerr, and Real counties. One inch diameter hail has been detected, KSAT 12 meteorologist Mike Osterhage said.
(Original Story) Showers are prevalent overnight and storms are developing in the Hill Country, KSAT 12 meteorologist Mike Osterhage said.
There is a slight risk for severe storms today, with the greatest threat to the north. Heavy downpours are possible, also mainly to the north.
A scattering of storms has a chance Thursday through Mother's Day on Sunday as well.
