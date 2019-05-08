Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Bandera, Kerr, Real counties

SAN ANTONIO - A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 6:30 a.m. for Bandera, Kerr, and Real counties. One inch diameter hail has been detected, KSAT 12 meteorologist Mike Osterhage said.

WATCH: Doppler Radar

(Original Story) Showers are prevalent overnight and storms are developing in the Hill Country, KSAT 12 meteorologist Mike Osterhage said.

There is a slight risk for severe storms today, with the greatest threat to the north. Heavy downpours are possible, also mainly to the north.

A scattering of storms has a chance Thursday through Mother's Day on Sunday as well.

