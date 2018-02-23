KSAT Weather: Showers and storms stay in the forecast for the start of the weekend

SAN ANTONIO - We’re finally getting a stretch of days with substantial rain chances. This stretch continues on Friday and Saturday with the shot at some sunshine sneaking into the forecast by Saturday afternoon.

Friday: A.M. scattered storms

We’ve got a decent chance of seeing rain on Friday, but most of the rain is expected during the morning. Scattered showers and storms are expected to develop southwest of San Antonio prior to sunrise before moving northeastward into the metro area.

Most of this activity will be confined to the morning hours, but some isolated light rain and occasional drizzle will be possible for the afternoon.

Clouds will stick around all day with temperatures in the upper 60s by afternoon.

Saturday: Another shot of rain

Yet another chance for rain exists on Saturday morning, but like Friday, most of the activity will be early in the day.

A cold front will move through near midday on Saturday which will break up the clouds for the afternoon. The clearing will start to our west and gradually move eastward during the latter half of the day.

The cold front won’t bring in arctic air, but it will drop temperatures a few degrees for Sunday.

Sunday’s forecast

Morning clouds will start to give way to some clearing in the afternoon, but there is the chance for more showers in the Coastal Plain. Most of this activity is currently expected to stay to the southeast of San Antonio.

Temperatures will be back in the 60s again after Saturday’s cold front.



