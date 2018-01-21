KSAT Weather: Slight chance for rain Sunday; sunshine on Monday

SAN ANTONIO - A cold week is now behind us, and a warmer week lies ahead. But first, we have to deal with one more day of clouds and drizzle.

Sunday Forecast



Another round of clouds, fog and drizzle will kick off the morning as you head to your Sunday services. Temperatures will start near 60 degrees, and a noticeable amount of humidity will be in the air.



The clouds are expected to stick around for the afternoon, as well as when temperatures pop up to the upper 60s.



Most areas will only see some drizzle, but some light rain showers will be hit-or-miss throughout much of the region as the day progresses. However, rainfall totals will be on the low end, if anything.



A cold front sneaks through after dark, which will line up some changes for Monday.



Monday: A+ forecast



The cold front won’t really bring in much colder air, but it will dry out the air significantly. This will allow for a day full of sunshine and temperatures in the 60s as we start the week.



If that’s not enough, we’ll do it all over again Tuesday. Happy Sunday!

-------------------------------------------------------

