KSAT Weather: Slight chance of rain and still chilly on Thursday

SAN ANTONIO - We’re in for another cold day on Thursday with temperatures staying in the 40s all day long. The Hill Country will begin the day near freezing but is forecast to see temperatures above 40 degrees by the afternoon.

Clouds will cover the sky, and a stray shower or two along with some drizzle is a possibility. However, rainfall totals, if even measurable, will be very low.

Enjoy the chill while it lasts! We don’t have long until spring.

Some locations in South Texas have received a decent amount of rain over the past few days, while others came up with nothing. There is another chance of rain on Thursday, but any showers that develop will be very isolated and will only produce light rain.



Thursday: Cold and cloudy

Friday: Warm front surges in

Friday will still remain mostly cloudy, but temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s thanks to a warm front. This warm front will move through and produce the chance for some showers throughout the day as well.

Weekend forecast

Warmer conditions continue on Saturday as we rise to mid-70s during the afternoon. It will be short-lived though. A cold front will blow through bringing in slightly cooler air by Sunday.

There may actually be some sunshine during the afternoon on both Saturday and Sunday as the cold front dries out the air and pushes out the humidity.

