KSAT Weather: Slight rain chance, big cool down for weekend

SAN ANTONIO - A slight chance of rain still exists for Friday night, but it’s not looking too promising. A cold front will move through Saturday morning, bringing a big cool down for the rest of the day.

Download the KSAT Weather app for iPhone and Android

Friday: Warm and humid

The muggy conditions are back. With temperatures vaulting to the upper 80s in the afternoon, we’re in for a sticky day.

Some morning clouds will greet us as we begin the day, but they are forecast to clear, leaving afternoon sunshine in place. A few sprinkles are possible early in the day.

By the end of the day, most folks are likely to be ready for some relief – and it’s coming.

A cold front will move through overnight Friday night into Saturday morning, which will change up temperatures for Saturday. It will also spark a small chance of rain.

The best chance for rain will be east of San Antonio, but this chance is still not very high. One or two showers or storms could pop up but once again, we’ll be at the tail end of a line of storms. If you want the rain, you'd better cross your fingers.

Saturday: Cloudy and chilly

The cold front will blow in with breezy conditions expected throughout the day on Saturday. It will also spur a drop temperatures. There will be a roughly 15 to 20 degree drop in temperatures before dawn.

We’ll be left with temperatures in the upper 40s around dawn, and in the 50s and 60s for the rest of the day. On top of that, the skies will be cloudy. After the springlike conditions we’ve had lately, this is going to feel rather chilly.

Sunday through Monday

The sun will come out on Sunday, giving us a beautiful spring day. A chilly morning with temperatures in the 40s will give way to an afternoon high near 80 degrees.

As we head into Monday, the sunshine will remain, but the humidity and temperatures will head back to a more typical spring feel.

-----------------------------------------------------

Check out the latest satellite imaging tracking storms in the San Antonio area here:

Continued Weather Coverage

Stick with KSAT 12 News, your Weather Authority for the latest weather updates.

Read more: CPS Energy offers power outage tips

Keep up with the latest alerts from the KSAT Meteorologists with their Twitter stream below:

Tweets by ksatweather

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.