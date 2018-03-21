KSAT Weather: Slow increase in temperature and humidity through the weekend

SAN ANTONIO - Things will be staying pretty quiet in the weather department over the coming days, but by next week, a pattern change may result in a few rain chances.

Wednesday’s forecast

Wednesday will offer a carbon copy of Tuesday.

A beautiful sunrise will kick off a day of abundant sunshine. A few cirrus clouds may stream overhead, but we’re in for another fantastic day.

Temperatures will begin cool – in the 40s – before running for the 70s by the afternoon. A wind shift will occur later in the day that will mark the start of some weather changes that Mother Nature has up her sleeve.

Thursday: Increasing moisture

Thursday is forecast to still be a mostly sunny day, but a few more clouds will be floating through the sky. This comes as a result of an increase in the amount of moisture in the air.

It won’t be humid, though. That doesn’t start until Friday.

We’ll be in for another day with highs in the upper 70s.

End of the week

As we hit the end of the week, the humidity is in full-force. Temperatures also increase to the 80s. The 80s will stick around through the start of next week.

Due to the increase in humidity, the mornings will start cloudy before giving way to partly cloudy skies by the afternoon.

Pattern change?

As we approach the start of next week, a weather pattern change will set up. While not guaranteeing rain, this may at least open the door so that rain would at least be possible.

