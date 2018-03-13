KSAT Weather: Spring break forecast, warmup for the weekend

SAN ANTONIO - Spring break continues and so does the sunshine. But some changes are forecast to arrive by the end of the week.

Download the KSAT Weather app for iPhone and Android

Tuesday’s forecast

Tuesday will bring more sunshine with a few high clouds just like Monday. A cool morning with temperatures in the low 40s will lead to an afternoon in the upper 60s. Another beautiful day!

Wednesday: More of the same

Wednesday will nearly repeat Tuesday’s weather. The only difference will be some additional cloud cover on Wednesday. The clouds will again be high, thin clouds that will let in plenty of sunlight. By Wednesday night, a wind shift will occur, setting off changes.

Thursday and Friday

The winds will be blowing into the area off the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday, leading to a gradual increase in moisture.

Cloudy skies and a few sprinkles will be around for Thursday. If one of your spring break activities involves being inside, this will probably be the day for it. Outside plans won’t be ruined, but Thursday looks to be the least outdoor-friendly day of the week.

Friday is forecast to be partly to mostly cloudy. The increasing moisture will lead to humid conditions with a high near 80 degrees.

-------------------------------------------------------

Check out the latest satellite imaging tracking storms in the San Antonio area here:

Continued Weather Coverage

Stick with KSAT 12 News, your Weather Authority for the latest weather updates.

Read more: CPS Energy offers power outage tips

Keep up with the latest alerts from the KSAT Meteorologists with their Twitter stream below:

Tweets by ksatweather

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.