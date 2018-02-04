KSAT Weather: Spring-like temps on Sunday, but they won't last too long

SAN ANTONIO - After a mostly cloudy and cool Saturday for much of the San Antonio metro area, we’re saying hello to sun and warmth on Sunday.



Sunday: Taste of spring



The morning will be near 50 degrees with some patches of fog possible. From here, temperatures skyrocket.



A day packed full of sunshine will warm the thermometer to nearly 80 degrees for the afternoon. Enjoy it now, though. A very weak cold front on Sunday night will shake things up Monday.



Monday: Turning the tables



The tables will turn quickly as we head into Monday. We’ll start the work week with clouds and drizzle. Furthermore, the 70s and 80s of Sunday will turn into 50s and 60s on Monday. Cool, cloudy and damp sums it all up for your Monday.



Mid-week forecast



For Tuesday, we’re back up into the 70s, but the clouds and drizzle will remain. There will even be a slight chance of some rain as a cold front approaches Tuesday night.



This cold front will cool us off Wednesday. However, the extent of the cool down is still a bit uncertain.

