KSAT Weather: St. Patrick's Day forecast calls for sweaty leprechauns

SAN ANTONIO - If ye shall be traversin’ to one of the festivals o’ San Antonio on this fine St. Paddy’s Day, remember to wear green and grab the sunscreen.



St. Patrick’s Day forecast

The weather on St. Patrick’s Day is forecast to cooperate with all the local activities. You could say we got lucky! However, by the afternoon, there may be a few sweaty leprechauns out there.

Some morning clouds with some patchy drizzle and fog will clear out by lunchtime, with mostly sunny skies during the afternoon.

A couple of brief showers may develop in the afternoon, but the chance of this is rather slim. Because o’ this, don’t expect any rainbows. You’ll have to search for the pot o’ gold elsewhere.

Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s again, with more humidity. Take the sunscreen, lest all ye little leprechauns burn to a crisp.

Sunday’s forecast

We’re going to do it again on Sunday – morning clouds, afternoon sun, temperatures in the 80s and humid.

Once again, there is an outside chance that a couple of showers could pop up during the afternoon. But even if they develop, very few people will get in on the rain.

Beginning of the week

A cold front will come through by Monday morning, which will usher in abundant sunshine. Temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees will stick around through the week with dry air and not a drop of rain in the forecast.

