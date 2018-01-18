KSAT Weather: Still cold Thursday, another cold front expected this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - South Texas has been getting a good taste of winter lately, and this latest cold blast won’t be going anywhere quickly. By the weekend, we will be looking at yet another cold front — it just won’t be as strong.

Cold Thursday

While not starting as cold as we did Wednesday, Thursday morning will still start in the 20s. By mid-morning, we should crack the freezing mark, but temperatures will not be getting impressively warm.

For an afternoon high, we’ll be near 40 degrees. However, the clouds will be present again, making it a cold-feeling 40 degrees.

On a brighter note, as we get through the overnight hours, the San Antonio metro area is not expected to dip below freezing Thursday night.

Friday: not as cold

Friday will be just like Thursday, but we may actually hit the 50-degree mark. Clouds will stick around, though, keeping a chill in the air.

Weekend cold front

Saturday and Sunday will be in the 60s, but late Sunday, a cold front will sweep through the area. The caveat with this front: it’s bringing in air from our west and not our north.

Air to our north is cold; air to our west is just dry. This means dry air will accompany Sunday’s cold front, which will result in fantastic weather for the start of next week. Sunshine and 60s! We deserve a little by now!

