KSAT Weather: Storms moving across Hill Country, slowly pushing south

SAN ANTONIO - KSAT 12 meteorologist Justin Horne says a line of showers and storms is moving south across the Hill Country early this morning, as a frontal boundary slowly moves into the area.

With this line, expect some heavy downpours, lightning, and thunder. Severe weather however is not likely.

This activity should move towards the San Antonio area later this morning and through midday. As the line moves south, it may become a bit more broken, Horne said.

By the afternoon, look for isolated showers and storms, mainly south of San Antonio. High temperatures today will be kept down courtesy of added cloud cover and potential rainfall. Highs should only reach the mid-90s. Drier air will filter in tonight and humidity levels should stay low next few days.

-------------------------------------------------------

Check out the latest satellite imaging tracking storms in the San Antonio area here:

Continued Weather Coverage

Stick with KSAT 12 News, your Weather Authority for the latest weather updates.

Read more: CPS Energy offers power outage tips

Keep up with the latest alerts from the KSAT Meteorologists with their Twitter stream below:

Tweets by ksatweather

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.