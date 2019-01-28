KSAT Weather: Strong cold front arrives Monday evening

SAN ANTONIO - As we begin a new work and school week, brace yourself for more weather ups and downs.

Most of Monday will feel very springlike, with temperatures near 70 degrees in the afternoon. However, that springlike feeling won't last long. Our next strong cold front arrives Monday evening, ushering in some much colder air.

Here's what you need to know:

The cold front will arrive in North Texas on Monday morning, but won't make it to the San Antonio area until Monday evening

The front is expected to arrive in San Antonio between 5 and 7 p.m. Monday

It will become windy after the front moves through

North winds will be sustained at 15-25 mph Monday evening through Tuesday morning

Wind gusts Monday evening and Monday night could be as high as 35 mph

Wind chills Tuesday morning will be in the upper 20s across a good portion of South Texas

Winds will become lighter by Tuesday afternoon, but afternoon temperatures will only make it to the upper 40s

As cold air continues to settle in on Tuesday night, a freeze will be likely across South Texas from late Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning

WATCH the latest forecast:

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.