KSAT Weather: Strong storms are possible late Wednesday

In an unlucky stroke of timing, travelers across the state of Texas will have to deal with the potential for strong thunderstorms Wednesday - one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Here’s a weather breakdown for the Alamo City:

With the approach of a dynamic trough of low pressure, storm chances increase throughout Wednesday. It will be a muggy day with a high near 70°.

By the evening, a line of storms and a cold front will reach the I-35 corridor an hour or two before midnight. This line of storms has the potential to be strong or severe with wind gusts of up to 60 mph and frequent lightning likely.

Additionally, we can't rule out the possibility of pockets of quarter size hail and quick spin-ups along the fast-moving line.

We'll quickly clear behind the storms bringing a sunny, warmer, and quiet close to the week.

However, clouds return on the weekend behind another cold front. It will be much cooler than average with highs only in the 40s and 50s and a chance for isolated showers as we close the year.