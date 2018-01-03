KSAT Weather: Sun is back, cool weather stays

SAN ANTONIO - Cold, frigid, arctic and bitter — a few of the words used to describe the recent weather. We’ve still got a few more cold mornings to go, but sunshine will make for warm afternoons.

Hard freeze Wednesday morning

The coldest air of this arctic blast greets us Wednesday morning when temperatures will be near 20 degrees in the metro area and in the teens for the Hill Country. The sun, however, will be shining.

The sun is back

The sun puts an end to the recent winter madness and takes us to the 50s by the afternoon — still cool, but a vast improvement.

Clear skies will allow the afternoon warmth to fade away as the sun goes down, which will leave us in the 40s for the evening, and eventually, the 30s, as we approach midnight.

Clouds return Thursday

As if it was too good to be true, the sunshine doesn’t stay for Thursday. Mostly cloudy skies will be back, which will curb temperatures to near 50 degrees.

Weekend forecast

Sunshine starts the weekend on Friday, but Saturday and Sunday will bring in clouds, a chance of drizzle and some humidity. Not an ideal weekend, but we won’t be in for another freezing spell, as temperatures stay in the upper 50s and 60s.

