KSAT Weather: Sunny on Friday, but clouds are back Saturday and Sunday

SAN ANTONIO - One more gorgeous day is on tap for Friday before the clouds roll in on Saturday. Sunday brings back a southeasterly breeze and the humidity.

Download the KSAT Weather app for iPhone and Android



Friday: A mix of clouds and sun

Thursday brought a beautiful day to South Texas, and Friday will nearly repeat.

There will be a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day, but the morning should be clear of any fog or drizzle.

Temperatures will start in the 40s, but we’ll be near the 70-degree mark by the afternoon. Humidity will be low again making for another beautiful day.

Saturday: They’re back

The clouds and drizzle return by Saturday leaving us with a gray and gloomy day to start the weekend.

There will also be a steady increase in humidity as temperatures rest in the 60s for most of the day.

Sunday’s forecast

Sunday is expected to be another mostly cloudy day with some morning drizzle possible. The steady return of humidity on Saturday will be in full force come Sunday – dew points will be back in the muggy range.

The temperature will make it to the mid-70s by afternoon, but this will shape up to be another less-than-ideal day for outdoor-lovers.

-------------------------------------------------------

Check out the latest satellite imaging tracking storms in the San Antonio area here:

Continued Weather Coverage

Stick with KSAT 12 News, your Weather Authority for the latest weather updates.

Read more: CPS Energy offers power outage tips

Keep up with the latest alerts from the KSAT Meteorologists with their Twitter stream below:

Tweets by ksatweather

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.