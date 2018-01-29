KSAT Weather: Sunny skies, mild temperatures continue

SAN ANTONIO - We rounded out the weekend perfectly with a Sunday full of top-notch weather. This weather will continue tomorrow, but some clouds will start to work back in by mid-week.

Monday and Tuesday forecast



Monday and Tuesday will feature very similar weather conditions. Mornings will be cool and crisp with temperatures in the 30s, but sunshine warms us to the upper 60s in the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies will dominate both days.



Mid-week clouds



Clouds will start to move back in for Wednesday and Thursday, but temperatures will stay near the 70-degree mark. No rain or drizzle is expected to accompany the clouds, but we’ll be in for some rather gray skies for the latter half of the week.



Late-week cold front



A cold front will be in San Antonio in time for Friday which will take temperatures down a good 10 degrees or so. But, once again, chances of rain are expected to be slim with this cold front. Happy Monday!

