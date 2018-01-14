KSAT Weather: Sunny spell ends Sunday, wintry weather looms for Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO - After being spoiled with a stretch of beautiful weather for most of the week, changes arriving early Tuesday morning are going to get our attention.

Sunday = More Sun

The morning will start near freezing again, but we’ll see temperatures in the 50s, and a few locations near 60 by afternoon. The sun will shine brightly in the morning, but a few clouds will start to mix in later in the day.

MLK Day Forecast

Monday brings in a wave of changes in its own right. Clouds will be fairly thick throughout the day, but we should stay clear of any rain.

Temperatures will actually be a bit warmer than they were on Sunday. We’ll start the day in the 40s and be in the 60s for the afternoon.

Tuesday Wintry Precipitation

A cold front moves through while we’re sleeping on Monday night, but temperatures will be in the 30s by sunrise. There will also be scattered precipitation in parts of the area during this time and throughout much of the morning.

There is a high uncertainty as to how the precipitation and cold air will interact.

This particular situation will depend on the precise setup of freezing and nonfreezing temperatures. If the temperature is slightly warmer than freezing, precipitation will fall as rain. If it is at or below freezing, the precipitation will fall as freezing rain or sleet -- not snow.

Freezing rain looks like regular rain, however, it freezes onto whatever it touches. Sleet is small grains of ice falling from the sky.

Right now, confidence is growing that parts of the Hill Country could see some freezing rain and sleet, with remaining uncertainty as to whether this will include San Antonio.

Because every degree will make a difference in this situation, it is impossible to determine exactly how the cold and precipitation will interact. The forecast will be fine tuned as this situation becomes clearer over the weekend.

The bottom line is that we won’t be waking up to snow-covered lawns on Tuesday, but some ice is possible. This forecast will continue to evolve as we get closer to Tuesday.

