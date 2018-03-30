KSAT Weather: Sunshine here to stay for Final Four

SAN ANTONIO - As we head into Easter weekend, San Antonio plays host to the Final Four, and the forecast is looking like a slam dunk.

Good Friday forecast

We’ll be closing out a wild week of weather on a quiet note. Friday will have mostly sunny skies and a high in the upper 70s.

The morning will be a bit cooler, in the 50s, but the sunshine will warm things up quickly.

Humidity levels will once again be low. Throw it all together, and we’ve scored a three-pointer.

Saturday & Final Four

We’ll cool down into the 50s again on Saturday morning before the warmer temperatures make a rebound. Look for a high in the low 80s.

We may see some morning clouds, but they turn the ball over to the sunshine during the afternoon.

Easter Sunday

With the Final Four behind us, we’ll turn to Easter. The eggs won’t hunt themselves, and it looks like the weather will cooperate for all the egg hunters, especially by the afternoon.

Like Saturday, some clouds will be around for the morning, but partly cloudy skies should take possession by the afternoon. The thermometer will make the layup later in the day, with a high in the low 80s.

