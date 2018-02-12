KSAT Weather: Sunshine makes a long-awaited appearance on Monday

SAN ANTONIO - Monday will shake things up a little bit after a flash of winter weather on Sunday. We’re going to see something on Monday that we haven’t seen in a while.



Sunshine: What’s that?



South Texas gets some sun on Monday. It’s been a while since we’ve had it, but you should get used to it pretty quickly.

We’ll start Monday with sunshine, and the majority of the day will remain sunny. However, some clouds will begin to work in as we end the day.



Temperatures will actually start below freezing in San Antonio, and in the low to mid-20s in the Hill Country. That sunshine will warm us up to the mid-50s by the afternoon.



All things considered, this should be a beautiful day.



Tuesday: Ugh… more clouds



It was too good to be true. Clouds and drizzle return by Tuesday, and our temperatures still won’t make it out of the 50s. Tuesday will be a stark contrast to Monday.



Valentine’s Day forecast



The weather is not going to cooperate for any outdoor Valentine’s Day plans. The cloudy and drizzly weather will continue, and the temperature will be in the 60s in the afternoon.

-------------------------------------------------------

