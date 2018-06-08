Weather

KSAT Weather: Temperatures to stay warm through weekend

Stray showers possible along Coastal Plains

By Justin Horne - Weather Authority Meteorologist/Reporter

SAN ANTONIO - If science class taught us anything, it’s that South Texas summer heat is unrelenting.

Good news, kids: your summer break has arrived! But the report card for this stretch of weather is a solid C-.

A weekend in the 100s would have brought a certain F, but instead, our weather GPA will be helped out by slightly thicker cloud cover.

That’ll keep us in the mid-to-upper 90s both Saturday and Sunday.

A stray shower is even possible for areas along the Coastal Plains -- Pleasanton to Gonzales to Victoria -- but expect anything that develops to be short-lived.

Early next week, that pattern continues.

By Wednesday, however, the ridge of high pressure builds back and temperatures may once again reach near 100.  

The good news? Your summer break can include frequent trips to the pool!

