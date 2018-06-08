KSAT Weather: Temperatures to stay warm through weekend

SAN ANTONIO - If science class taught us anything, it’s that South Texas summer heat is unrelenting.

Good news, kids: your summer break has arrived! But the report card for this stretch of weather is a solid C-.

A weekend in the 100s would have brought a certain F, but instead, our weather GPA will be helped out by slightly thicker cloud cover.

That’ll keep us in the mid-to-upper 90s both Saturday and Sunday.

A stray shower is even possible for areas along the Coastal Plains -- Pleasanton to Gonzales to Victoria -- but expect anything that develops to be short-lived.

Early next week, that pattern continues.

By Wednesday, however, the ridge of high pressure builds back and temperatures may once again reach near 100.

-------------------------------------------------------

Check out the latest satellite imaging tracking storms in the San Antonio area here:

Continued Weather Coverage

Stick with KSAT 12 News, your Weather Authority for the latest weather updates.

Read more: CPS Energy offers power outage tips

Keep up with the latest alerts from the KSAT Meteorologists with their Twitter stream below:

Tweets by ksatweather

The good news? Your summer break can include frequent trips to the pool!

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.