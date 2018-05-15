KSAT Weather: The heat is on

SAN ANTONIO - It's been warm lately, but it’s about to get hot. Temperatures will be solidly in the 90s throughout the rest of the week.

Tuesday’s forecast

Tuesday will bring more morning clouds, with some sunshine poking through during the afternoon. Our high temperature will once again be near 90 degrees.

A few showers and storms will likely form over the mountains of Mexico, but there is only a slight risk of them moving across the border. If they do, they’ll only impact far western areas of South Texas.

Getting hot to end the week

High pressure will jump into the driver’s seat to round out the week. Highs will be in the 90s, with rain chances near zero. Sunshine will be abundant. Enjoy!

