KSAT Weather: The Sun will shine on Monday, but how long will it stay?

SAN ANTONIO - On Sunday, some enjoyed beautiful sunshine and dry air while others dealt with thunderstorms that trolled across South Texas. Monday will spread the sunshine and dry conditions across the entire region.



Monday: Enjoy the Sun



It’s here, it’s here, it’s here!



The day we’ve all been waiting for – sunshine with comfortable temperatures has finally arrived. This is going to be a beautiful day, and the KSAT Weather Authority team is super excited!







Temperatures will start in the 40s but rise to the 70s during the afternoon. The sun is expected to shine all day with just a few high, thin clouds moving overhead.



There may be some morning fog to contend with, but most of this will be east of I-35.



Tuesday: The drizzle returns



It’s too good to be true, though. The sun will be gone and the clouds and drizzle will return for Tuesday. Humidity will also be back with temperature in the 60s to near 70 degrees throughout the day.



There is a slight chance of a shower, but most precipitation will be just be a meaningless drizzle.





Mid-week forecast



Another cold front comes through during the middle of the week, which may bring another chance for rain on Wednesday. However, it does appear that this cold front will clear things up for the end of the week. We’ll all finally be able to get our cars washed.

