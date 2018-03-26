KSAT Weather: Thunderstorms in the forecast Tuesday through Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO - Confidence has been rising over the last few days for some rain in the area during the middle of the week. However, there is still some uncertainty in the forecast. Here’s a breakdown of what we know.

Download the KSAT Weather app for iPhone and Android

Monday’s forecast

Monday should shape up to be just fine. If any rain were to develop it would most likely be over the far western Hill Country during the afternoon and evening hours.

We’ll deal with another cloudy morning with a bit of clearing as the day progresses.

After a muggy morning near 70 degrees, we’ll head for the mid-80s in the afternoon.

Mid-week rain chances

Tuesday morning will once again be cloudy with temperatures near 70 degrees. Some peeks of sunshine are expected by the afternoon with a high in low 80s.

Tuesday's rain forecast:

The main timing for rain and storms on Tuesday is currently forecast to be during the afternoon, with the highest coverage expected during the evening and overnight.

The storms are expected to initially form to the west of San Antonio over the Rio Grande Plains and western Hill Country. From there, they’ll move east and become a line of storms as they push through San Antonio and the surrounding areas. But this is not currently forecast to occur until overnight Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

Some of these storms have the potential to be severe. The main threat would be some hail and damaging wind gusts. The best chance for hail would be to the west of San Antonio. As the storms approach San Antonio and begin to form a line, the potential for large hail goes down, but some small hail is still possible along with some high wind gusts.

Wednesday's rain forecast:

Wednesday morning should bring a continuation of Tuesday night’s rain, but this rain will continue to be scattered leaving some areas dry.

Scattered areas of rain will keep some locations soggy throughout the day.

By the afternoon and evening, thunderstorm chances increase again, but this time, the greatest chances will stay south and southeast of San Antonio. Some of these storms may also reach severe status.

By overnight Wednesday, the rain should be clearing out from west to east. This will leave us with a beautiful Thursday with lots of sun.

-------------------------------------------------------

Check out the latest satellite imaging tracking storms in the San Antonio area here:

Continued Weather Coverage

Stick with KSAT 12 News, your Weather Authority for the latest weather updates.

Read more: CPS Energy offers power outage tips

Keep up with the latest alerts from the KSAT Meteorologists with their Twitter stream below:

Tweets by ksatweather

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.