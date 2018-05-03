KSAT Weather: Timing out Friday's rain

SAN ANTONIO - We’ve got a good soaking on the way as we end the week, but don’t worry: Clearing skies will arrive by Saturday.

Friday: Heavy rain possible

Expect most of the rain to be confined to the west of San Antonio before sunrise. A couple of showers can’t be ruled out, but the San Antonio metro area’s morning commute should not be greatly affected by the weather.

We’ll watch the scattered storms slowly migrate eastward toward San Antonio as the morning progresses. By lunchtime, the batch of rain is expected to be affecting the metro area. The rain is then forecast to last through the afternoon as well.

Any traveling during the afternoon and evening commute area likely to experience a dramatic slowdown. These storms have the potential to bring heavy rain which could ultimately lead to some flash flooding. Remember to turn around, don’t drown if water covers the roadway. Rainfall totals of near 1 inch are likely with isolated pockets of 2-4 inch totals.

The Bexar County Fireworks along the Mission Reach event is scheduled for Friday night, but a few remaining showers will still be streaming across the area. Rain will then taper off overnight.

Saturday: Clearing skies

A couple of pre-dawn showers are possible on Saturday, but the skies will steadily clear throughout the day. By afternoon, some sunshine and temperatures in the low 80s should make for a beautiful end to the day.

Sunday: Beautiful!

The sun will shine all day on Sunday, and as a result, temperatures will soar to the upper 80s. Some slightly lower humidity will make this another gorgeous day.

Read more: CPS Energy offers power outage tips

