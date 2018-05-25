KSAT Weather: Tropical update and Memorial Day forecast

SAN ANTONIO - It’s not even hurricane season yet, but we’re already tracking some tropical trouble in the Gulf. This won’t bring us rain, but it will still affect our forecast.

Friday’s forecast

No big changes for Friday. The morning clouds will break up to become partly cloudy skies after lunch, and the temperatures will rise to a toasty 95 degrees for the afternoon high.

A couple of showers could once again pop up on the Coastal Plain, but they will not make it to San Antonio.

Memorial Day weekend

The forecast for Memorial Day weekend could be summed up in two words: hot and dry. High pressure will tighten its grip, leaving us with near 100-degree heat and no rain. Make sure to provide shade and plenty of water for any outdoor activities, and keep those pets in mind too. They don't like the heat anymore than we do.

Gulf of Mexico tropical development

The tropics are heating up. We’ve got an area of low pressure moving into the southern Gulf that is showing signs of organization. This low is expected to move northward affecting only the central and eastern Gulf coast. Texas, as well as the rest of the western Gulf, will be left out of any of the tropical rains.

Texas will get the sinking air on the outside of the tropical system which will result in even hotter temperatures next week.

