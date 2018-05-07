KSAT Weather: Unhealthy levels of air pollution on Monday

SAN ANTONIO - More sunshine and warm temperatures are on the way for Monday as high pressure remains in control.

Download the KSAT Weather app for iPhone and Android

Ozone action day

Monday’s air quality is considered unhealthy for those with respiratory problems, the elderly and young children who are advised to limit their time outdoors. Unusually high amounts of pollution have caused the poor air quality.

Monday & Tuesday

Monday and Tuesday will be very similar weather-wise. Morning temperatures will be in the 60s, with afternoon highs getting near 90 degrees. Sunshine will abound both days. Need springlike weather conditions? You got it.

Wednesday & Thursday

We’ll see a bit of a breeze pick up on Wednesday, and we’ll also see the humidity increase. However, sunshine will remain, as will the warm temperatures.

As a result of the increasing humidity, we’ll see a few of the low-level clouds come back, turning our sunny skies to partly cloudy skies.

Regardless, fair weather will continue as rain chances stay out of the forecast.

-------------------------------------------------------

Check out the latest satellite imaging tracking storms in the San Antonio area here:

Continued Weather Coverage

Stick with KSAT 12 News, your Weather Authority for the latest weather updates.

Read more: CPS Energy offers power outage tips

Keep up with the latest alerts from the KSAT Meteorologists with their Twitter stream below:

Tweets by ksatweather

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.