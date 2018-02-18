KSAT Weather: Warm and humid for the start of the week, rain chances on the horizon

SAN ANTONIO - If you’re missing those days of brilliant sunshine, the forecast doesn’t look too good. We may see some significant rain chances by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Download the KSAT Weather app for iPhone and Android

Sunday’s forecast

Before the chance of rain, comes the warmth. Sunday will give us a taste of this with a high temperature in the mid-70s after a morning in the 50s.



The clouds will dominate the day, which we’ve grown quite used to by now. However, a few breaks in the clouds during the afternoon will let some sun in for a few locations before the day ends.



You’ll notice the humidity by afternoon as the winds turn off of the Gulf of Mexico. A stray shower can’t be ruled out at some point throughout the day.



Warm-up to start the week



Temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will be flirting with the 80-degree mark during the afternoons. With some sunshine peeking through the clouds and the humid air, this is going to be a spring-like start to the week.



A cold front will come through by Wednesday, cooling us off for the rest of the week.



Decent rain chances



We’re in for the best chances of rain we’ve had in a while on Tuesday and Wednesday. Some energy in the upper-levels of the atmosphere along with a cold front will spark some showers and storms for the middle of the week.

-------------------------------------------------------

Check out the latest satellite imaging tracking storms in the San Antonio area here:

Continued Weather Coverage

Stick with KSAT 12 News, your Weather Authority for the latest weather updates.

Read more: CPS Energy offers power outage tips

Keep up with the latest alerts from the KSAT Meteorologists with their Twitter stream below:

Tweets by ksatweather

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.