KSAT Weather: Warm and sticky for upcoming weekend

SAN ANTONIO - Some of the warmest temperatures that we’ve seen so far this year are on the way for the weekend.

Download the KSAT Weather app for iPhone and Android

Friday through Sunday

The weather stays nearly constant from Friday through Sunday.

Mornings will be cloudy, humid and mild – temperatures in the 60s. Gradual clearing will lead to sunny skies during the afternoons.

The sun will warm us to the middle and upper 80s for highs. Throw in some high humidity, and we’re in for a warm and sticky weekend.

There is an outside chance that a rain shower or two could pop up, but this looks rather unlikely.

Start of next week

As all “spring breakers” head back to school, the sky will remain sunny. A cold front will come through by Monday morning, but temperatures won’t fall significantly.

Afternoon highs will hover around 80 degrees, but the cold front will take away the humidity. While warm, the start of the week should be pleasant.

-------------------------------------------------------

Check out the latest satellite imaging tracking storms in the San Antonio area here:

Continued Weather Coverage

Stick with KSAT 12 News, your Weather Authority for the latest weather updates.

Read more: CPS Energy offers power outage tips

Keep up with the latest alerts from the KSAT Meteorologists with their Twitter stream below:

Tweets by ksatweather

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.