KSAT Weather: Warmest temperatures so far in 2018 on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO - Soaring temperatures are in the forecast for Saturday, but a cold front is expected by Sunday morning which will usher in cooler air for the start of next week.

Saturday: Unseasonably warm

By the afternoon, a dry line is expected to start pushing through the area. This will bring in a westerly wind which notoriously leads to warm and dry days in South Texas.

The dry line is not expected to move through all of South Texas, but will most likely stall around I-35.

For areas east of I-35, humidity is expected to be higher, which will lead to more cloud cover. Temperatures are forecast to be in the low to mid-80s.

For areas west of I-35, drier air should be expected, and the sun is forecast to come out in the afternoon. This would lead to warmer temperatures -- in the upper 80s to low 90s.

The high for San Antonio is expected to be in the upper 80s, but there are likely to be some 90-degree readings in the vicinity.

Sunday: Much cooler

A cold front will move through on Saturday night, leaving us much cooler – in the 50s – on Sunday morning. We’ll still be near 70 degrees on Sunday before the bulk of the cooler air moves in for Monday.

A mix of clouds and sun should make Sunday a pleasant day to be outside.

Monday’s forecast

Monday gets even cooler. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 40s, while the afternoon only makes it to the low 60s.

Once again, partly cloudy skies should make for a beautiful, albeit cool, day.

