KSAT Weather: Weather pattern change coming next week

SAN ANTONIO - We’ve got a warm and humid weekend getting underway, but next week holds hope for increased rain chances.

Friday’s forecast

We’ll start Friday with mainly overcast skies and noticeable humidity, as a strong southerly wind continues to blow moist air into the area. Temperatures will be in the low 60s.

As we near the lunch hour, there are likely to be a few breaks in the clouds for some locations.

During the afternoon, the breaks in the clouds will continue to grow. The added sun will help warm temperatures to the low 80s.

Saturday and Sunday

Saturday and Sunday bring nearly the same weather as Friday, only high temperatures will be in the mid-80s.

A slight chance for rain exists on Sunday as a stray shower or two cannot be ruled out. The main chance of rain, however, holds off until next week.

Pattern change

By early next week, the overall weather pattern will shift. We’ll see some upper-level energy, as well as Gulf and Pacific moisture, which will create some decent rain chances especially by the middle of the week.

