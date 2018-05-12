KSAT Weather: Where's the rain?

SAN ANTONIO - Dry spells and Texas are like peanut butter and jelly, but that doesn’t necessarily mean we like it. San Antonio is behind its average rainfall in all respects: for the year, the season and the month.

Mother’s Day weekend forecast

Our weather pattern won’t be changing much this weekend. Some clouds will be around to start the day, with sunshine mixing in with the clouds during the afternoons.

Temperatures will still be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees for afternoon highs, and a healthy amount of humidity will remain in the air.

Unless you like the warm weather, you might want to find something indoors for your Mother’s Day plans.

Starting the week

Next week won’t be much different. We’re slipping into a summerlike pattern with very little change in the weather from day to day.

Where’s the rain been?

The past week has been devoid of rain, and the forecast doesn’t look too bright as far as rainfall is concerned. So, why’s it been like this? We’ve been dealing with a ridge of high pressure sitting overhead.

The ridge is very similar to what we see during the summer that causes us to bake while remaining dry. Hopefully we'll see this pattern break down over the coming weeks, opening the door for rain chances.

