KSAT Weather: Windy on Monday, beautiful weather this week

SAN ANTONIO - After another round of isolated storms on Sunday, things are going to quiet down for the upcoming week.

Monday: Windy but sunny

A change in the weather is on tap for this week, and you’ll notice it. You’ll feel it blow in, literally.

Monday morning’s cold front is responsible for the windy conditions that will be around throughout the day.

The air will also dry out substantially with very low humidity. The combination of low humidity and high winds will create a danger for fire weather. This means that fires will start and spread more easily. Burning on Monday is strongly discouraged due to the dangerous conditions.

Mostly sunny skies will abound all day, with temperatures near 80 degrees by the afternoon.

Tuesday’s forecast

The sunshine continues as we roll into the first day of spring. A light breeze will also blow throughout the day.

We’ll begin the day in the 40s before heading to the mid-70s during the afternoon.

Mid-week forecast

Wednesday and Thursday look to hold more of what Tuesday brings. Get out and enjoy spring!

