KSAT Weather: Windy Thursday; cooler air expected this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - Thursday’s cold front sets the stage for a weekend full of beautiful weather.

Thursday cold front

Near sunrise Thursday, clouds will occupy half of the area. The general dividing line will be Interstate 35.

To the west of I-35, clear skies will prevail, and to the east of the corridor, expect cloudy skies. San Antonio will be right on the line but will likely start with a decent amount of clouds to start the day.

Later in the morning, sun will be shining across all of South Texas.

As you’re leaving for work and school, temperatures will be a bit warmer than normal — in the 50s. But by lunch, look for temperatures in the mid-60s.

The cold front sweeps through around lunchtime, meaning our temperature will fall from the mid-60s to the 50s for most of the afternoon.

We’ll be in for a chilly night, with the thermometer tumbling to the mid-30s. A freeze is possible for the Hill Country.

Winds pick up big time!

As the front moves through around midday Thursday, the winds will start blowing from the north. Wind speeds will be near 15-25 miles per hour, with gusts up to 35-40 miles per hour.

A+ Weekend

The cold front clears things out and provides beautiful weather for the start of the weekend.

Another cold front will move through on Saturday, which will bring in a reinforcing shot of cooler and nicer weather as we get ready for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day festivities.

