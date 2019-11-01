Light freeze possible Thursday night

SAN ANTONIO - Thursday's high temperature of 58 degrees in San Antonio made 2019 the Alamo City's fourth-coldest Halloween on record. However, it's going to be freezing - literally - for some South Texans Thursday night and early Friday morning!

Low temperatures Thursday night are expected to drop to the low 30s and upper 20s for a portion of South Texas, including San Antonio. As a result, freeze warnings have been issued for the Alamo City and all of Bexar County. Other spots under a freeze warning include Boerne, Castroville, Hondo, Seguin, Gonzales, New Braunfels, and all of the Texas Hill Country.

If your county is in blue in the image below, that means you're under a freeze warning Thursday night through early Friday morning.

Temperatures won't be below freezing for an extended period of time, so this will be a light freeze. A light freeze means that temperatures could drop as low as the upper 20s for a few hours. So, you don't need to worry about wrapping your plumbing pipes. However, you should make preparations for your outdoor pets and plants!

Please bring outdoor pets inside, if possible. Otherwise, assure they have a warm place to sleep overnight. Also, cover any outdoor plants or sensitive vegetation.

After a cold start, it will be really nice Friday afternoon! Highs will be in the low 60s with very low humidity, light winds, and plenty of sunshine.

