Martian Winter: Check out how cold it is on Mars!

As any Texan knows, the weather can change overnight...literally! However, our weather swings are nothing comapred to the weather on Mars.

It's currently winter on part of the red planet, and the temperature swings are huge - as high as 147° in a given day! And the length of a day on Mars isn't too different than a day on Earth. It's only about forty minutes longer.

Another similarity? Just like on Earth, the weather on Mars is being observed and recorded by scientific instruments. NASA's Mars lander, InSight, has instruments aboard that record air pressure, temperature, and wind.

Check out the weather data on Mars for yourself: https://mars.nasa.gov/insight/weather/

Learn more about the Mars lander, InSight: https://www.jpl.nasa.gov/news/news.php?feature=7337

