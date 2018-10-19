More rain expected Friday, Flash Flood Watch extended through 7 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO - More rain is expected on Friday and the Flash Flood Watch has been extended through 7 p.m., KSAT 12 meteorologist Mike Osterhage said.

Osterhage said some areas could experience heavy rain Friday. Showers are also in the forecast for Saturday, but then there is a chance for a bit of a break on Sunday. More rain is then likely next week however, Osterhage said.

Temperatures finally should make it into the 60s with highs in the 60s throughout the weekend as well.

