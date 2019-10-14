More temperature and humidity swings this week

SAN ANTONIO - It's finally felt more like fall this weekend across South Texas behind last Friday's strong cold front.

While it's been nice, both temperatures and humidity will be on the up and up in the short term.

Don't worry! Another cool down isn't too far away.

Afternoon temperatures will be back in the mid-80s Monday, and you'll notice higher humidity. As far as rain chances go, isolated showers and sprinkles will be around Monday, especially in the morning.

By Tuesday, high temperatures will be pushing the low 90s. It'll also be downright muggy by Tuesday morning.

Our next cool front will roll into town Tuesday night to cool things down again. There will be a chance of isolated showers and storms Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be a breezy day as north winds kick in behind the front. Temperatures Wednesday afternoon will be limited to the mid-70s, and humidity will take a nice tumble.

While some clouds will linger into Thursday, it will be a nice day. Morning lows will be in the upper 50s and afternoon highs in the upper 70s.

Another warmup will be underway by Friday, before another front arrives late next weekend.

