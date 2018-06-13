Much-needed rain possible Father's Day

SAN ANTONIO - It's been nearly a month without measurable rain in San Antonio, but a surge of tropical moisture brings hope for drought-relieving rain by Father's Day weekend.

Starting Saturday, the heat high will break down, allowing for daily showers.

Tropical rain will become more widespread starting Father's Day and lasting through the middle of next week.

Some uncertainty with rainfall totals remains, but 1-3 inches of beneficial rain is possible.

A risk for flash flooding in the usual spots is present, so stay connected with Your Weather Authority during this ever-evolving forecast.

