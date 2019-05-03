National Weather Service issues tornado warning for Lavaca County

LAVACA COUNTY - The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for residents of north central Lavaca County until 10:15 a.m.

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located in Hallettsville at approximately 9:37 a.m. and is moving east at 10 mph, according to the NWS.

Click here for the latest weather alerts

The Doppler radar is indicating rotation.

Hallettsville and Vsetin could see quarter size hail.

Flying debris can be dangerous to anyone caught outside without shelter. Mobile homes could be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur during a tornado. Tree damage is likely, according to the NWS.



Download the KSAT Weather app for iPhone and Android

Continued Weather Coverage

Stick with KSAT 12 News, your Weather Authority for the latest weather updates.

Remember, 'Turn Around, Don't Drown': Tips for staying safe while driving in the rain

Read more: CPS Energy offers power outage tips

-------------------------------------------------------

Download the KSAT 12 Weather app on your smartphone for the latest weather updates.

Click to download on iPhone OR click to download on an Android phone.

Keep up with the latest alerts from the KSAT Meteorologists with their Twitter stream below:

Tweets by ksatweather

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.