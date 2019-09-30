October is almost here, but no cool down this week

SAN ANTONIO - Believe it or not, October is on our doorstep! Now, if we could just get our weather to turn a bit more seasonable...

If you've found yourself over the past month thinking, "Man, it is hot," you'd be right. Each day in September, we've had a high temperature above the seasonal average. What's more, we haven't had a day this month when the afternoon high temperature was below 94 degrees!

With just one day left in the month, we're on pace to make this September San Antonio's warmest on record, where high temperatures are concerned.

Not only has it been hot, it's also been a dry month. San Antonio International Airport has only recorded 1.41 inches of rain this month. That doesn't seem too bad at first glance. However, it's 1.52 inches below the monthly average rainfall.

To see just how dry it's been, you only need to look to the drought monitor. As of the latest update, more of the KSAT viewing area is in an extreme drought.

So, it would be nice to see a change in our weather pattern. However, the week ahead doesn't offer much of a departure from what we've seen recently.

Spotty showers will be possible each day Monday through Friday. Any rain that falls will do very little to put a dent in the drought, but some yards may see a quick quarter inch of rain.

As for temperatures, expect mornings in the mid- to upper 70s and afternoons in the mid-90s for the next seven days.

So, while there isn't a lot of good news in the forecast for the next seven days, there could be a light at the end of this very hot tunnel. Some forecast models have latched on to the idea of our first cool front arriving early next week, to kick off the first full week of October. There's still plenty of time for things to change, but keep your fingers crossed! And we'll keep you in-the-know.

